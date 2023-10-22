Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.13% of DTE Energy worth $29,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 462.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on DTE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.65. 1,427,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.19. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $122.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

