Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $21.22 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,067 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.05% of Truist Financial worth $21,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Bank grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE TFC traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $27.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,510,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,039,230. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. Barclays cut their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.76.

Read Our Latest Report on Truist Financial

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.