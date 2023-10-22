Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $25.36 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.06% of American International Group worth $25,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,142,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,155. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.23. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

