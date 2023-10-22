Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 13,622 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 997,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.08% of Williams Companies worth $32,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,725,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,951. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 82.11%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

