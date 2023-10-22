Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Raises Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 665,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $34,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.82. 1,552,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.17. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $57.52.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

