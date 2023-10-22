Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.83

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.64. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 658,693 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Vaxart Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vaxart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Vaxart by 165.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.

Featured Articles

