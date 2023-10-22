Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.83

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.64. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 658,693 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Vaxart alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VXRT

Vaxart Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39,987 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vaxart by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 226,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

(Get Free Report)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.

Featured Articles

