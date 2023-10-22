Verge (XVG) Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $55.66 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,954.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00214512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $241.77 or 0.00807203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00012936 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.97 or 0.00527426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00051733 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00171548 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,908,094 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

