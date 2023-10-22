Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.88

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.88 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 77.24 ($0.94). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 74.20 ($0.91), with a volume of 760,851 shares changing hands.

Vertu Motors Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of £253.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1,060.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Vertu Motors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Vertu Motors’s payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, vans, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

