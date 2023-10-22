Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Vestis in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vestis in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Vestis in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Vestis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

VSTS opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. Vestis has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

Vestis Corporation provides customized uniform rental and purchase programs in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Japan. The company's products include uniforms, floor mats, towel service, restroom supplies, equipment, mops, first aid, flame resistant, cleanroom, and healthcare. It serves food service, food processing, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and cleanroom industries.

