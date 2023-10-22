Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $417.67

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 417.67 ($5.10) and traded as low as GBX 400 ($4.89). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 403 ($4.92), with a volume of 175,811 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 475 ($5.80) to GBX 430 ($5.25) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 427.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 417.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 671.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,833.33%.

In other news, insider Patrick André purchased 5,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 448 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,209.92 ($29,571.17). Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

