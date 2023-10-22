Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Vigil Neuroscience from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.17.

Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance

NASDAQ VIGL opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $265.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIGL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter worth $94,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter worth $451,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter worth $2,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter worth $2,708,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

