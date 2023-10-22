Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.74

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.74 and traded as low as $1.28. Vince shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 1,212 shares changing hands.

Vince Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter. Vince had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 66.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNCE. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vince during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vince by 6.4% during the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vince by 99.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 160,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 80,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vince by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,233,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

