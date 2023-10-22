Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.74

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.74 and traded as low as $1.28. Vince shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 1,212 shares changing hands.
Vince Stock Down 1.5 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61.
Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter. Vince had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 66.06%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vince
About Vince
Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vince
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.