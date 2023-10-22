Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.65

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.65 and traded as high as $7.42. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 115,674 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VIRC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $113.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $107.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 14.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the second quarter worth $57,000. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

