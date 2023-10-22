Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.91 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on V. Bank of America increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC began coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $276.43.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $233.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.76. Visa has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $677,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

