Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Vontier by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vontier by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Vontier by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:VNT opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $33.08.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Vontier in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

