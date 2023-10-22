Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials accounts for about 1.1% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Vulcan Materials worth $40,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.29.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $201.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $148.51 and a 12 month high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

