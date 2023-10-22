W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,772,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 94,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WRB opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

