Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,995 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 3.4% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,019,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,113. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.99. The firm has a market cap of $427.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

