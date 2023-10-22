Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,989 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.76. 5,019,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,113. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $427.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.63 and a 200 day moving average of $155.99.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

