Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,265 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Walmart by 7,546.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $158.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $427.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.99. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.