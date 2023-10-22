Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,929 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $16,153,830,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WM opened at $156.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $173.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.80.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

