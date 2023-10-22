Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $16,153,830,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $156.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $173.71. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.