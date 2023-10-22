Waverton Investment Management Ltd Acquires 79,258 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,258 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.55% of Valaris worth $26,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valaris during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in Valaris by 117,696.2% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 588,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 588,481 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Valaris during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Valaris during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valaris

In other Valaris news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $307,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,766,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,395,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $377,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $307,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,766,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,395,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of VAL opened at $69.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.33. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $54.13 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VAL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Valaris from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

