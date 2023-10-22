Waverton Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total value of $7,142,274.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,839,378.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.88.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.0 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $907.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $930.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $927.58. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $729.59 and a 52 week high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.69 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

