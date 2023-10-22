Waverton Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.12% of Yum China worth $29,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 3.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Yum China by 9.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Yum China by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Yum China by 2.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Yum China by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upped their price target on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $51.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.57. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 29.38%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

