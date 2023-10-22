Waverton Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,294 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of American Water Works worth $23,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Down 1.0 %

American Water Works stock opened at $115.80 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.39 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Water Works

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.