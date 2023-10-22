Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys 18,001 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 837,659 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the period. American Express comprises 4.1% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of American Express worth $145,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,277 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.

American Express Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $132.21 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

