Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys 23,341 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,341 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for about 4.2% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of CME Group worth $149,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.18.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $212.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $221.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.94. The company has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

