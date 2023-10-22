Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys 4,940 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 3.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $120,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in Intuit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.6% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $506.81 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $558.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $523.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $142.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 42.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

