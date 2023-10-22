Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys 59,712 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 59,712 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 2.1% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $73,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $91.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $110.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.59.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

