Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $23.40 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,294 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $23,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 98,401.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,408,000 after buying an additional 4,075,777 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $308,215,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5,072.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,652,000 after purchasing an additional 995,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $115.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.97. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.39 and a 52-week high of $162.59.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

