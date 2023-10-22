Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $26.09 Million Stock Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,258 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.55% of Valaris worth $26,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valaris during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Valaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Valaris by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valaris Stock Performance

Valaris stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valaris Limited has a 1 year low of $54.13 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $377,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Valaris news, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $377,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $307,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,766,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,395,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valaris Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

