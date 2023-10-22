Waverton Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.1% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $37,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $166.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $311.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.51 and its 200 day moving average is $161.24. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.