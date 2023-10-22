Waverton Investment Management Ltd Raises Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.43% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $11,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 216,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 769,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 69,825 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 228.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 49,537 shares during the period.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $18.94 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $19.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.