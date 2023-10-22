Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,578 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials comprises 1.1% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Vulcan Materials worth $40,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VMC opened at $201.55 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $148.51 and a 1 year high of $229.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.72 and a 200-day moving average of $205.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

