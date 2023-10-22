Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,176 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $18.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.71 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OCSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

