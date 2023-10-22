Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,851 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 499,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 5.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $190,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 1.0 %

LIN stock opened at $366.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $379.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.29. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $276.64 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

