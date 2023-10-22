Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 750 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 15.0% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 198,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 25,807 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 206,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 73.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 822,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,212,000 after buying an additional 347,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFY. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

Infosys Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of INFY stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

