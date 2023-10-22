Waverton Investment Management Ltd Takes $15.22 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 124,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $243,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 10.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 21.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Prologis by 39.9% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 137,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 39,280 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.94.

Prologis Trading Down 0.1 %

PLD stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $136.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.92 and its 200 day moving average is $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.