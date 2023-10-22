Wealth Architects LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.9% during the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,775.8% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 129,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,711,000 after buying an additional 125,020 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average of $109.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.16, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

