Wealth Architects LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $3,244,000. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $64.10 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.38 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average is $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

