Wealth Architects LLC Has $311,000 Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC)

Wealth Architects LLC cut its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC owned about 1.32% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NULC opened at $34.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $22.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (NULC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of large-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance criteria (ESG). NULC was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

