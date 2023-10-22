Wealth Architects LLC Has $705,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 17,630 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,410,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 15,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 303.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 520.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 874,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,133,000 after buying an additional 733,284 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $241.68 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.57.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 60.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,891.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,469 shares of company stock worth $43,287,670 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.62.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

