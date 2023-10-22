Wealth Architects LLC Purchases 696 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,998 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,112,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.96.

Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.39. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $176.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.