Wealth Architects LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 749.5% in the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $853.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $352.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $854.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $800.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $429.17 and a 1-year high of $925.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

