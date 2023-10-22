Wealth Architects LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Wealth Architects LLC cut its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARWR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $60,235,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,031.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 649,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 633,827 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 631.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 496,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $10,752,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.79%. The business had revenue of $15.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,768,824.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $40,811.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,256.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,624,070.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,768,824.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Stories

