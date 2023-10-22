Wealth Architects LLC Sells 37 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,183 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,522.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,974,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.9 %

UNH stock opened at $527.03 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $488.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.91.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.70.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

