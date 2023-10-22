Wealth Architects LLC Sells 701 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 871.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 182,915 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 515,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 83,199 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 506,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 6.6 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 799,031 shares of company stock worth $13,970,865. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Citigroup started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.