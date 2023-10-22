Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $80.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.25.

Logitech International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.84. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $73.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.68.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $974.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.69 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 7.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $1.1876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 16.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

